Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,989 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $29,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,121 shares of company stock valued at $19,124,606 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

