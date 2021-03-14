Bank of America Upgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,698,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,615,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 579,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,633,741. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Progyny by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

