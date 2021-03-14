BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Trading Up 5%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)’s stock price was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $77.22. Approximately 129,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 87,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at $349,126,182.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,266 shares of company stock worth $10,201,536 over the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 133,955 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.