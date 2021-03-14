Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,152 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Royal Gold worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,861,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

