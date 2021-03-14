Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

NYSE TRV opened at $157.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $159.04.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

