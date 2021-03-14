Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

NYSE:HII opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.52. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

