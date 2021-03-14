Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.72 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

