Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,080 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

