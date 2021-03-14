Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.4 days.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCKIF. Barclays cut shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

