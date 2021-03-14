Baader Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.79 ($78.57).

ETR:LXS opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €62.91 and a 200 day moving average of €56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €66.78 ($78.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

