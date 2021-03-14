B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTO shares. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

TSE BTO traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.65. 3,552,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.51. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.64%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.