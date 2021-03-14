B. Riley Increases Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Price Target to $14.50

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $370.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

