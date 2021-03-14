AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 4,816,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,224,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.