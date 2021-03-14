Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) vs. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Head to Head Survey

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 174.62 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -20.76 Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 28.67 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -38.87

Silk Road Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics Modulation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44% Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $63.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies beats Silk Road Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

