Aviva (LON:AV) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva (LON:AV) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 384.10 ($5.02).

Get Aviva alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 360.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 311.66. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In related news, insider Mohit Joshi acquired 7,618 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Insiders have acquired a total of 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,008 in the last ninety days.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.