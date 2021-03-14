Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AVID opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 302.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

