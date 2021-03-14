Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 478,084 shares of company stock worth $65,804,025 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $111.55 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

