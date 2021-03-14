Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $315.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.30 and a 200 day moving average of $306.61.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

