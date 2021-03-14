Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

