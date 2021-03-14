Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 480 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.59. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $350.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.