Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.27.

AVY stock opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

