Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Up 105.3% in February

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the February 11th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

