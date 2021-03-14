Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $362.82

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 362.82 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.71). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 19,180 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 10,204 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.84 ($26,129.92). Also, insider Steven Smith sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £6,750,000 ($8,818,918.21). Insiders have acquired a total of 19,035 shares of company stock worth $4,573,474 over the last 90 days.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.