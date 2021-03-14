AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $546,869.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,888.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,609 shares of company stock worth $19,918,871. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $65.81 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

