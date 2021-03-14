Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 146,179 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

