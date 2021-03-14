Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Atlantic Power Co. (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.96 and traded as high as C$3.69. Atlantic Power shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 40,409 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.99, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

