Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Up 120.4% in February

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the February 11th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 307,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,036. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,220,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

