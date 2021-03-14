ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AACG stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

