Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,206,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,306,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $283.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.16 and a 200 day moving average of $251.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

