Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYG stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

