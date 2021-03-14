Associated Banc Corp Purchases 10,487 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 183.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $107.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $108.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

