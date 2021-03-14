Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after buying an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $45,739,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

