Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 512,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

