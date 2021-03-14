Associated Banc Corp Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 131,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Fastenal by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,145 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

