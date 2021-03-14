Associated Banc Corp Has $1.75 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

