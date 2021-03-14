Associated Banc Corp Acquires 330 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CME Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.15 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

