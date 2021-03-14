Associated Banc Corp Acquires 174 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Paychex by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 410,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $95.25 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

