ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Up 207.7% in February

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

ASR Nederland stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

