Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.63 ($4.18).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

LON ASCL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 371 ($4.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -20.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 338.24. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

