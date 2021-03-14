Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

