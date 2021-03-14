Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $132.90.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.