Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $132.90.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

