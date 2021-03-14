Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives $4.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

ARNGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

ARNGF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 89,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,186. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

