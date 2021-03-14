argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $37.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.77 million and the lowest is $9.20 million. argenx reported sales of $21.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $101.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $247.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $272.48 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $429.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.66. The company had a trading volume of 134,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,084. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.80. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.