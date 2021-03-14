Ares Management Co. (ARES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on March 31st

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by 41.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 81.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,877,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,256 shares of company stock worth $30,828,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

