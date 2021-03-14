Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $373.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.86 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $369.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.