Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the February 11th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Archer stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Friday. 12,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Archer has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.59.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

