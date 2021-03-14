ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AMSIY remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

