ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS AMSIY remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
