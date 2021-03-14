Aragon Market Capitalization Achieves $231.10 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Aragon has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $231.10 million and approximately $42.19 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00009705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00641385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034975 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

