Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the February 11th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

