Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the February 11th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

